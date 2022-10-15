Grain Deal to Be Extended, Possibly Even Expanded - UN Coordinator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said that the grain deal will not only be extended but possibly expanded.

On Friday, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik that negotiations to extend the deal are underway, and there is hope for a consensus. The deal is set to expire on November 19.

"There's nothing that gives me any reason to believe it would not be extended. Everything I've heard would intimate that it will not only be extended but potentially expanded," Abdulla said in an interview with Politico on Friday.

According to the official, Moscow and Kiev put forward demands for extending the agreement. Thus, Russia calls for the resumption of ammonia exports, and Ukraine wants to extend the deal for more than a year and include the port of the city of Mykolaiv into the deal.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

On Friday, following the investigation of the explosion on the Kerch Strait Bridge, Putin said that if it becomes known that the grain supply corridors were used by Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks, the grain deal might be revised.