Grain Deal Welcome, But Must Not Become Alibi To Ignore Issues In Africa - Red Cross

September 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The UN-brokered deal to facilitate exports of grain from Ukraine is welcomed but it should not become an alibi to ignore long-existing issues of famine in developing countries in Africa, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"I do hope that they will find the common ground and extend this grain deal," Rocca said. "To be clear, this deal must not be an alibi about what we are passing to Africa... The grain (deal) is vital to support millions more, but it must not be an alibi to clean the responsibilities that we all have towards Africa, fixing the food insecurity there once and for all, which is not related to the grain deal."

