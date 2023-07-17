Grain Exports Agreement Can Not Continue if 1 Party Ceases to Participate - UN Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, can not function if one of the parties ceases to be part of it, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, can not function if one of the parties ceases to be part of it, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"It flows logically, that the Black Sea Grain Initiative cannot function without all of the parties that are signatories, doing their bits," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he asked his team to reach out to the United Nations and Turkey to continue implementing the Black Sea Initiative without Russia after the latter suspended its participation in the agreement.