Open Menu

Grain Exports Agreement Can Not Continue If 1 Party Ceases To Participate - UN Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Grain Exports Agreement Can Not Continue if 1 Party Ceases to Participate - UN Spokesman

The United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, can not function if one of the parties ceases to be part of it, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The United Nations-brokered grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, can not function if one of the parties ceases to be part of it, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"It flows logically, that the Black Sea Grain Initiative cannot function without all of the parties that are signatories, doing their bits," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he asked his team to reach out to the United Nations and Turkey to continue implementing the Black Sea Initiative without Russia after the latter suspended its participation in the agreement.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Turkey All Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new fa ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches new family business advisory certifi ..

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Mu ..

Meeting reviews security plan, arrangements for Muharram

10 minutes ago
 Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic ..

Call for including transgender, PWDs in democratic process

10 minutes ago
 Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions ..

Joint Coordination Staff Available for Discussions on Grain Deal, Held Meetings ..

10 minutes ago
 Federal Govt seeks dismissal of petitions challeng ..

Federal Govt seeks dismissal of petitions challenging military court trials

10 minutes ago
 Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Tra ..

Road Span on Crimean Bridge Destroyed, Railway Track Damaged - Russian Official

16 minutes ago
UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected ..

UN Says Civilian Infrastructure Must Be Protected Amidst Attack on Crimean Bridg ..

16 minutes ago
 Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Poin ..

Crimean Bridge Attack Senseless From Military Point of View - Putin

16 minutes ago
 Govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to bac ..

Govt ensuring provision of basic facilities to backward areas of Balochistan: Go ..

16 minutes ago
 AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

AD&SJ awards life imprisonment to two accused

16 minutes ago
 Cipher inquiry: LHC reserves verdict on govt's ple ..

Cipher inquiry: LHC reserves verdict on govt's plea against stay order

7 minutes ago
 6 customs inspectors among 20 transferred

6 customs inspectors among 20 transferred

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World