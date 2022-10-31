Grain Exports Agreement Not Effective in Helping Poor Countries - Russian Envoy to UN

The grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries that greatly need these items, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The grain exports agreement - formally known as the Black Sea Initiative - is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries that greatly need these items, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday.

"(M)ore than half of the recipients are in high-income countries and the vast majority are states in the European Union," Chumakov told the UN Security Council members.

The Russian diplomat noted that low- and middle-income countries receive less than a quarter of the exported grain under the Black Sea Initiative.

Moreover, the EU member states are reselling commercially part of the grains from Ukraine to various poor countries, Chomakov said.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine's actions have disrupted the grain exports agreement and are undermining the atmosphere of trust and guaranteed security under the accord.

Peskov also said that Russia, nevertheless, continues contacts with Turkey and the United Nations regarding the agreement.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain agreement after Ukraine's drone attack on Russia's military and civilian ships in the bay of the port city of Sevastopol. The Defense Ministry said the preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom military specialists.

Earlier on Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said that Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the grain agreement.