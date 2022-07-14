'Grain Issue' Agreement Implies Creation of Security Zone Near Ukrainian Waters - Source

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) A "grain issue" agreement implies creation of a security zone for examining ships near Ukrainian waters, and not in ports, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Turkish military will check the empty vessels, which are set to arrive in the Ukrainian ports.

"It presupposes an establishment of a security zone in the immediate vicinity of Ukrainian territorial waters, where ships proceeding to ports will be monitored," the source said.