Grammy Awards Rescheduled for April 3 After Covid Delay - Recording Academy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The 2022 Grammy Awards has been rescheduled for April after being postponed due to the covid crisis, Recording academy CEO Harvey Mason said in a press release.

"I'm so pleased to let you know that the 64th annual Grammy Awards has been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3," Mason said on Tuesday.

The 3.5-hour awards show will be broadcast live on CBS beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT) and will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, the release said.

The Recording Academy and CBS in early January announced that it was postponing the event, originally slated for January 31, because of public health concerns caused by the proliferation of Omicron variant cases.