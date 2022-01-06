Grammy Awards Show Postponed Due to Concerns About Omicron Variant - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The 2022 Grammy Awards Show was postponed due to concerns about public health and the wave of COVID-19 cases attributed to the Omicron variant, the US Recording academy and CBS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show ... Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks" the statement said.

The health and safety of those in the music community, live audience and production crew remains the organizations' top priority, the statement added.

The Recording Academy and CBS look forward to celebrating the awards at a later date that will be announced soon, the statement said.