Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Ajman: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 March, 2025)

A special Iftar dinner was hosted by Iftikhar Hamdani, the Area General Manager of two five-star hotels in Ajman and Sharjah, in honor of journalists.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the Pakistani community and media professionals.

Iftikhar Hamdani, known for his dedication to service, unity, and humanitarian efforts, emphasized that the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has declared 2025 as the "Year of Community," reflecting the harmony among people of different nationalities and faiths in the UAE.

He highlighted the significant role of the Pakistani community, the second-largest in the country, in the nation’s development.

The event was attended by Press Counselor Muhammad Saleh Khan, Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, Ashfaq Ahmed, Zamurd Buneri, Ejaz Gondal, Hafiz Zahid Ali, Kashan Tamseel Hashmi, Khalid Malik, Khalid Gondal, Arshad Rana, Tariq Nadeem, Muhammad Ashfaq, Raza Abidi, Hafiz Abdul Rauf, Amjad Qasmi, Raees Qureshi, Malik Waheed Babar, Samiullah Ihsan, and many others.

A bouquet was presented to Press Counselor Muhammad Saleh Khan as a token of appreciation.

Iftikhar Hamdani expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for providing extensive business and employment opportunities for Pakistanis.

He also announced a special event on March 23, where renowned local and Pakistani artists will showcase traditional folk music.

The evening concluded with PJF General Secretary Hafiz Zahid Ali thanking all attendees and acknowledging Iftikhar Hamdani’s continuous efforts for Pakistan and its people.