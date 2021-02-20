UrduPoint.com
Grand Jury Indicts 9 Oath Keepers For Alleged Role In Storming Capitol - US Justice Dept.

Sat 20th February 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The US government has indicted six more members of the organization Oath Keepers in addition to three others, charging them with obstructing the US Congress' process to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"This week, six additional individuals associated with an organization known as the Oath Keepers ...were arrested and charged in Federal court in the District of Columbia for conspiring to obstruct the United States Congress's certification of the result of the 2020 US presidential election," the release said on Friday.

Graydon Young, 54 was arrested on Monday in Tampa, Florida; Kelly Meggs, 52 and Connie Meggs, 59 were arrested on Wednesday in Ocala, Florida; Laura Steele, 52 was arrested on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina; and Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70 from Murrow, Ohio, were arrested on Thursday, the release said.

The Justice Department said three other individuals, Thomas Caldwell, Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins have already been indicted.

The indictment alleges that Kelly and Connie Meggs, Young, Steele and Sandra Parker donned paramilitary gear and joined with Watkins and Crowl in a military-style "stack" formation that marched up the center steps on the east side of the US Capitol, breached the door at the top and then stormed the building on January 6, the release said.

