Grand Jury Investigating Activities of Trump Political Action Committee - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) A Federal grand jury is examining the creation and spending done by the Save America political action committee (PAC) created by former President Donald Trump, ABC news reported.

The subpoenas were sent to several people in Trump's "orbit" in recent weeks, seeking specific information about the timeline of the PAC, how it was formed, how it raised money and how much money was received and spent, the report said on Thursday.

Trump created the PAC after he lost his re-election bid in November 2020 and raised more than $100 million based on the claim that he lost due to voter and election fraud.

The subpoenas show that the Justice Department is interested in the inner workings of Save America PAC, the report said.

A number of subpoenas have been sent to junior and mid-level aides who worked at the White House and for Trump's presidential campaign, the report added.