UrduPoint.com

Grand Jury Investigating Activities Of Trump Political Action Committee - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Grand Jury Investigating Activities of Trump Political Action Committee - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) A Federal grand jury is examining the creation and spending done by the Save America political action committee (PAC) created by former President Donald Trump, ABC news reported.

The subpoenas were sent to several people in Trump's "orbit" in recent weeks, seeking specific information about the timeline of the PAC, how it was formed, how it raised money and how much money was received and spent, the report said on Thursday.

Trump created the PAC after he lost his re-election bid in November 2020 and raised more than $100 million based on the claim that he lost due to voter and election fraud.

The subpoenas show that the Justice Department is interested in the inner workings of Save America PAC, the report said.

A number of subpoenas have been sent to junior and mid-level aides who worked at the White House and for Trump's presidential campaign, the report added.

Related Topics

Election White House Trump Money November 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

4 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

4 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

4 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

4 hours ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

4 hours ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.