Grand Jury Ordered in Probe Into Trump Involvement in 2020 Georgia Elections - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A US judge granted a request to impanel a grand jury as part of a probe into former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn 2020 US presidential election results in the state of Georgia, according to court filings.

"The District Attorney for the Atlanta Judicial Circuit submitted to the judges of the Superior Court of Fulton County a request to impanel a special purpose jury for the purposes set forth in that request. This request was considered and approved by a majority of the total number of the judges of this court," Chief Judge Christopher Brasher said in the order filed on Monday.

The decision paves the way for an investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn Georgia election results because he placed a call Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger alleging fraud and urging him to find the votes needed to beat his opponent Joe Biden.

Special grand juries in Georgia cannot issue indictments, but are able to subpoena witnesses and compel the production of records related to their assigned case.