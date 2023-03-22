UrduPoint.com

Grand Jury Vote Expected Wednesday In Context Of Trump's Possible Indictment - Report

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 01:30 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Manhattan grand jury will most probably vote on Wednesday about whether to indict Trump for hush-money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, NewsNation said on Tuesday, citing a source.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the authorities have been monitoring social media regarding the Trump case and that the NYPD were on the lookout for illegal actions. New York City has increased its police presence in all five of its boroughs.

Over the weekend, Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he was to be arrested on March 21.

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump said in the post. On March 18, an NYPD representative told Sputnik that police officers in New York were on standby in light of the former president's call for action posted on social media.

Trump's possible arrest is connected with alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing their 2006 sexual affair. Trump has dismissed his connection to Daniels as well as any other felony on his part. He also refused to testify before the jury. 

