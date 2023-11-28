Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia calls for donations during winter season through official channels

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and head of the Senior Scholars Council and Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh has urged individuals who are financially capable, including the wealthy, businesspeople, citizens, and residents, to donate to those in need through the official channels established by the Kingdom.

The mufti said these channels are established to ensure that the assistance reaches those deserving of support.

Al Al-Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their tremendous support for serving citizens and Muslims around the world. He also acknowledged the opportunity to engage in charitable work and encouraged everyone to extend aid and assistance to those in need.