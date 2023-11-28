Open Menu

Grand Mufti Of Saudi Arabia Calls For Donations During Winter Season Through Official Channels

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia calls for donations during winter season through official channels

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and head of the Senior Scholars Council and Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh has urged individuals who are financially capable, including the wealthy, businesspeople, citizens, and residents, to donate to those in need through the official channels established by the Kingdom.

The mufti said these channels are established to ensure that the assistance reaches those deserving of support.

Al Al-Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their tremendous support for serving citizens and Muslims around the world. He also acknowledged the opportunity to engage in charitable work and encouraged everyone to extend aid and assistance to those in need.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Bas ..

Pakistani star Madiha Imam's wedding with Moji Basar in India ignites social med ..

30 minutes ago
 Traffic Police services launched at PITB establish ..

Traffic Police services launched at PITB established e-Khidmat Centers across Pu ..

44 minutes ago
 Four constables arrested over charges of getting b ..

Four constables arrested over charges of getting bribe from cricketers

48 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion ..

U.S. Ambassador and FAO Mark Successful Completion of $1.3 Million Sustainable F ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federat ..

OIC Commends the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation’s Creative Initiatives a ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefini ..

Vivo V29e 5G: Illuminating Your World and Redefining Photography

1 hour ago
TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR P ..

TECNO Mobile Pakistan Signs Brand Spectrum as PR Partner

1 hour ago
 Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish san ..

Hafeez optimistic: Babar's batting to flourish sans captaincy

1 hour ago
 Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a ..

Nida Dar's four-fer gives Pakistan women's team a winning start on New Zealand t ..

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

5 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

5 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

5 hours ago

More Stories From World