Grand Mufti of the Kingdom warns against Hajj without a permit

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, who is also Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars and General President of Scholarly Research and Fatwa, called upon all pilgrims of this year 1445 H to strictly adhere to security and official instructions, first and foremost obtaining a Hajj permit, and committing to receiving the vaccinations announced by the Ministry of Health.

He stressed that performing Hajj without a permit "is a sin for the one who does it," and it is not permissible to go to Hajj without a permit, stressing that this is consistent with the interests required by Sharia, which was concerned with improving interests and warding off evil.

Al Al-Sheikh said: "The wise leadership and the State have enacted regulations and instructions aimed at facilitating and arranging the reception of pilgrims, providing them with all means of comfort, and helping them to perform rituals with ease and reassurance, and that these services require adherence to them and care for them to ensure the safety of everyone and other purposes." He added that the noble goal that the Kingdom's government has worked on, sparing no effort, money, or organization, is to achieve lofty goals in the service of islam and Muslims, the Two Holy Mosques, and their visitors.

He said that the Kingdom's leadership and people were honoured by serving the Two Holy Mosques and that observing their instructions pertaining to Hajj regulation comes in the context of obedience to the ruler, based on the Almighty's saying ("Oh you who have believed, obey God and obey the Messenger and those in authority among you").

Al Al-Sheikh urged all pilgrims to invest their time during the numbered days of Hajj in devotion to God Almighty through supplication, worship and drawing closer to Him.

He concluded his speech by praying to God Almighty to preserve the land of the Two Holy Mosques, bestow the best reward to its leadership, empower them and assist them, enable the pilgrims to perform the rituals in the best way, accept their worship, their Hajj and their endeavours, forgive their sins, and place the facilities and services provided to the pilgrims in the balance of good deeds of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi the Crown Prince for their great efforts and services.