Grand Suhoor In Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted By Muhammad Nawaz Jadun On Ramadan And Pakistan Day

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 24, 2025 | 11:44 PM

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ramadan and Pakistan Day

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 March, 2025)
The blessed month of Ramadan and the celebrations of Pakistan Day brought double joy for the Pakistani journalist community in Dubai. Prominent businessman and social personality Muhammad Nawaz Khan Jadun hosted a grand Suhoor in honor of Pakistani journalists at the outdoor area of a five-star hotel in Dubai.
The event was attended by renowned journalists residing in Dubai, where the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan and the patriotic spirit of March 23rd made the gathering a memorable and beautiful occasion.
Speaking to the media, Muhammad Nawaz Khan Jadun emphasized that Ramadan conveys a message of love, brotherhood, and patience, and this event was a gesture of appreciation for Pakistani journalists in Dubai.

He also praised the UAE government's commitment to harmony and unity while extending his heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis on Pakistan Day.
Notable attendees included PFUJ UAE President Khalid Malik, PJF Vice President Saadia Abbasi, senior journalists Ansar Akram, Sibghat Arif, Syed Mudassir Khushnood, Muhammad Rizwan Rana, Rana Naseer Ahmed, Arshad Malik, Ahmed Qureshi, Raza Abidi, Rana Arshad, Waheed Babar, Ejaz Gondal, Tauqeer Ahmed, Sohail Khawar, Khalid Gondal, Arif Shahid, and Nasir Mughal, among others.
The event concluded with a special prayer and a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of Pakistan Day, where participants expressed their solidarity and patriotism while praying for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

