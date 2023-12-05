Open Menu

'Grand Theft Auto VI' Trailer Drops, Flagging 2025 Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

'Grand Theft Auto VI' trailer drops, flagging 2025 release

Millions of video game fans got their first glimpse Tuesday of "Grand Theft Auto VI", after a trailer landed on YouTube promising the first woman lead character and a 2025 release date for the latest instalment of one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Millions of video game fans got their first glimpse Tuesday of "Grand Theft Auto VI", after a trailer landed on YouTube promising the first woman lead character and a 2025 release date for the latest instalment of one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises.

Fans have waited a decade for news of a follow-up to 2013's GTA V, an industry phenomenon that has sold 190 million units and become the second-biggest game of all time after Minecraft.

The GTA VI trailer focused on a character named Lucia, freshly freed from prison in a Florida-like setting -- making her the first playable woman character in a franchise long criticized for its depiction of women, minorities and LGBTQ people.

The video, released earlier than scheduled after a version leaked online, racked up more than 60 million views on YouTube within 12 hours, smashing the site's record for views of a non-music video.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing," Rockstar Games, the studio behind GTA posted late on Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

The trailer features an alligator walking into a corner store, a woman twerking on the roof of a moving car, and the usual police raids and criminal goings-on that the game has long depicted.

"I feel like this GTA will lean much more into the absurdity of America, much more than GTA V did," wrote a user on a fan forum on the Reddit platform.

And the forums lit up after the trailer hinted that Lucia will go on a crime spree with a male partner.

"Major Bonnie and Clyde vibes," a Reddit user posted, referencing the bank-robbing couple who revelled in their notoriety in the 1930s.

Related Topics

World Police Twitter Car Male Lead SITE Criminals Women YouTube All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win ..

Zaka Ashraf lauds women team over T20Is series win against New Zealand

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

Shehbaz meets PML-M Balochistan president

3 minutes ago
 Free legal aid offered to transgender community in ..

Free legal aid offered to transgender community in fight against violence, haras ..

3 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on women’s voices for better ..

Two-day conference on women’s voices for better world concluded

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

Shehbaz condemns Peshawar blast

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, ..

Commissioner directs to carry out Survey of land, encroachments on Badin Stop

15 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into aff ..

Mayor Karachi sets up a committee to look into affairs of Spencer Eye Hospital

15 minutes ago
 Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for li ..

Secretary emphasizes collaborative approach for livestock, fisheries development

15 minutes ago
 KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

KP CS condemns Peshawar blast

16 minutes ago
 BISP for expanding digitalization process to ensu ..

BISP for expanding digitalization process to ensure transparency

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges political parties to adhere ele ..

Commissioner urges political parties to adhere election code of conduct for tran ..

21 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 11m from 546 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 11m from 546 defaulters in 24 hours

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World