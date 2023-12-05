'Grand Theft Auto VI' trailer drops, flagging 2025 release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Millions of video game fans got their first glimpse Tuesday of "Grand Theft Auto VI", after a trailer landed on YouTube promising the first woman lead character and a 2025 release date for the latest instalment of one of the world's biggest entertainment franchises.

Fans have waited a decade for news of a follow-up to 2013's GTA V, an industry phenomenon that has sold 190 million units and become the second-biggest game of all time after Minecraft.

The GTA VI trailer focused on a character named Lucia, freshly freed from prison in a Florida-like setting -- making her the first playable woman character in a franchise long criticized for its depiction of women, minorities and LGBTQ people.

The video, released earlier than scheduled after a version leaked online, racked up more than 60 million views on YouTube within 12 hours, smashing the site's record for views of a non-music video.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing," Rockstar Games, the studio behind GTA posted late on Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

The trailer features an alligator walking into a corner store, a woman twerking on the roof of a moving car, and the usual police raids and criminal goings-on that the game has long depicted.

"I feel like this GTA will lean much more into the absurdity of America, much more than GTA V did," wrote a user on a fan forum on the Reddit platform.

And the forums lit up after the trailer hinted that Lucia will go on a crime spree with a male partner.

"Major Bonnie and Clyde vibes," a Reddit user posted, referencing the bank-robbing couple who revelled in their notoriety in the 1930s.