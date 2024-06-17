Grand Welcome For China's Li In Canberra Ahead Of Tricky Talks
Published June 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang received a grand ceremonial welcome at Australia's parliament on Monday, the prelude to thorny talks expected to raise recent military confrontations and rising regional tensions.
Police beefed up security in a bid to head off trouble as Li arrived, standing in the middle of chanting human rights protesters and banner-waving pro-China groups.
Metal barriers were erected in front of parliament to keep the two sides apart.
A brass band played as Li inspected a military honour guard on the forecourt of Parliament House, the 19-gun artillery salute only briefly drowning out the noisy crowds gathered on the manicured lawns nearby.
The highest-ranking Chinese official to visit since 2017, Li has used the trip to highlight trade, friendship and China's love for Australian products like red wine.
But Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to broach far trickier points of geopolitical tension and "national interest" when they meet behind closed doors in Canberra later on Monday.
One of the most pressing issues in Australia's eyes is the plight of jailed dissident writer Yang Hengjun.
