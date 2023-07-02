Grandmother of Teenager Shot in Paris Urges Rioters to Stop

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) The grandmother of Nahel M., whose death from a police bullet in Paris ignited a wave of unrest across France, urged rioters on Sunday to stop the violence and destruction and not use her grandson's case as a pretext.

"I only blame the policeman who killed my grandson. It's good that the police officers are here. To the people who break everything, I say, 'stop it.' They took advantage of Nahel. We need them to stop... Without buses we have no cars, we have nothing. Stop it, it's moms riding buses, it's moms walking in the street, we need to calm things down. We don't want them to break things. Let these young people sit quietly," Nadia told BFMTV.

The teenager's grandmother has trust in the French justice and believes that the rioters would be held accountable, she added.

Unrest has engulfed France since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a policeman for alleged non-compliance during a traffic stop in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger has been taken into custody over voluntary manslaughter, but this did not stop the protesters.

Violent protests have escalated into riots and looting, prompting authorities in some parts of France to impose partial curfews and limitations on public transport. The French Interior Ministry has been reporting detentions and cases of injuries among the policemen daily.