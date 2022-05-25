Grandmother of Texas School Shooting Suspect Still Alive - Public Safety Dept.

The grandmother of the Uvalde elementary school shooting suspect Salvador ramos is still alive after being shot, CNN reported on Wednesday citing Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The grandmother of the Uvalde elementary school shooting suspect Salvador ramos is still alive after being shot, CNN reported on Wednesday citing Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the 18-year-old gunman as Salvador Romas, saying he acted alone and shot his grandmother prior to killing the other individuals inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

According to report, the grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition late on Tuesday and the authorities are trying to locate Romas' grandfather.

Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through May 28 in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde.