UrduPoint.com

Grandmother Of Texas School Shooting Suspect Still Alive - Public Safety Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Grandmother of Texas School Shooting Suspect Still Alive - Public Safety Dept.

The grandmother of the Uvalde elementary school shooting suspect Salvador ramos is still alive after being shot, CNN reported on Wednesday citing Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The grandmother of the Uvalde elementary school shooting suspect Salvador ramos is still alive after being shot, CNN reported on Wednesday citing Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the 18-year-old gunman as Salvador Romas, saying he acted alone and shot his grandmother prior to killing the other individuals inside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

According to report, the grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition late on Tuesday and the authorities are trying to locate Romas' grandfather.

Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and military facilities and vessels through May 28 in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde.

Related Topics

Police Governor Salvador May

Recent Stories

54 professional beggars arrested

54 professional beggars arrested

4 minutes ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns Indian court verdict ag ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira condemns Indian court verdict against Yasin Malik

4 minutes ago
 Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her ..

Suu Kyi's family file complaint at UN against her detention

5 minutes ago
 Traditional sports competitions in North Wazirista ..

Traditional sports competitions in North Waziristan conclude

5 minutes ago
 Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elem ..

Biden Planning Trip to Texas Following Uvalde Elementary School Shooting - Repor ..

5 minutes ago
 Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking ..

Mahatir annexes U18 title of CAS National Ranking Tennis Tournaments

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.