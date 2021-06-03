UrduPoint.com
Grandson Of Ex-President George H.W. Bush Runs For Texas Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Grandson of Ex-President George H.W. Bush Runs for Texas Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) George Prescott Bush, a grandson of former US President George H.W. Bush, has announced his candidacy for the office of the attorney general of Texas.

"I've spent the last six years putting my background as a businessman, attorney, teacher, and Veteran to work for Texans. I've gotten results, and I'm ready to do more. I'm excited to announce that I'm running for Attorney General. Let's build a better future for Texas, together," Bush tweeted.

The scion of the Bush dynasty will be challenging the current Republican attorney general, Ken Paxton, who has been under indictment for securities fraud.

"Enough is enough, Ken. You've brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office," Bush said during his campaign announcement, as quoted by CNN.

George Prescott Bush is the son of failed presidential hopeful Jeb Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush, and great-grandson of Senator Prescott Bush. Before running for attorney general, he served as the Texas land commissioner starting 2015.

More Stories From World

