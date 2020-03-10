Grandson of Last Austrian Emperor Catches Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Karl Habsburg-Lothringen, the grandson of the last Austrian emperor, said Tuesday he had tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Switzerland and has been in self-isolation.

"I have generally very few symptoms. I have a little cough and am slightly feverish... Apart from that I am relatively fine," he said in a phone interview to the OE24 tv channel.

The head of the Habsburg family said he had been to an event in Switzerland where there were Italians and developed flu symptoms after coming home. He has been in self-quarantine since last Thursday.

The 59-year-old said he had not been alarmed by the symptoms until he received a call from a friend who attended the same event who told him he had tested positive for the COVID-19 viral disease.

"I thought, OK, I should maybe be tested too. I did it. It was a completely normal procedure. I called the hotline... I must say I was extremely impressed with their speed and professionalism," he added.

A Red Cross team showed up on his doorstep in protective gear the next morning. The quarantine will be lifted as soon as symptoms are gone and tests come back negative, the royal said.