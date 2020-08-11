MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Environmental advocate Philippe Cousteau Jr., a grandson of renowned oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, is going to make a movie about the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East within the next few years, he told Sputnik in an interview.

"We do not have a movie script yet, but we are working on this idea. Due to the coronavirus, our plans are postponed for a year or two, but in the next few years we will definitely make a film about Kamchatka," Cousteau said.

Kamchatka is a peninsula located in Russia's easternmost part with the Pacific Ocean on its eastern coast and the Okhotsk Sea on the western coast. The Kamchatka Territory has its own Red Book of endangered species, including marine species, including the whales and belugas from the notorious "whale jail" that was discovered in the Okhotsk Sea in 2018.

An investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and belugas trapped in a sea enclosure in dire conditions in the Srednyaya Bay as a result of illegal fishing. The Russian authorities arranged for the monitored release of the animals.

The Cousteau family was actively involved in the liberation of captive whales and belugas. The Russian Ministry of Environment invited a team of experts led by Jean-Michel Cousteau, a son of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, to visit Russia for consultations on how to best rehabilitate the captive animals and return them to the wild.

The trapped orcas and belugas were released in batches ranging from three to 14, equipped with trackers that would enable scientists to trace their movement and collect data on their behavior in the wild.