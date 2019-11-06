UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Graphic Novel Based On Mueller Report Probe To Be Released December 3 - Publisher

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

Graphic Novel Based on Mueller Report Probe to Be Released December 3 - Publisher

The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation, a non-fiction graphic novel, which illustrates US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into US President Donald Trump's alleged obstruction of justice, is due to be released on December 3, The Washington Post reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation, a non-fiction graphic novel, which illustrates US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into US President Donald Trump's alleged obstruction of justice, is due to be released on December 3, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, which is also, along with Scribner, the publisher of the graphic novel, the book will also be available as an e-book as well as a digital version with audio and animation on the media outlet's website.

The graphic novel will be based on the second volume of the Mueller report, which examined whether Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

"The report's second volume - detailing possible obstruction of justice in the White House - left open questions that have gained new relevance as Congress continues to investigate the president and he continues to resist.

This book helps to easily and clearly explain the underlying facts of the obstruction investigation, allowing the public to arrive at its own conclusions." Martin Baron, The Washington Post's executive editor, said on Tuesday.

In April, Mueller issued his final report on his nearly two-year investigation into Trump's alleged collusion. The report found no evidence of such, but listed some evidence of possible obstruction of justice by the US president.

Russia has also repeatedly denied interfering in the election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of Trump's campaign opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Washington White House Trump April December Congress 2016 Post Media From

Recent Stories

Spinners help Central Punjab gain first innings le ..

1 minute ago

PM directs CDA Chairman to visit Dharna site, asse ..

17 minutes ago

Mualana needs to show political maturity : Pakista ..

56 seconds ago

Lin Dan's Open exit new blow to fading Olympic hop ..

58 seconds ago

Dizzling shower with cold winds increase demand of ..

1 minute ago

Qatari investors keen to invest in hotel, real-est ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.