Graphic Novel Based on Mueller Report Probe to Be Released December 3 - Publisher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation, a non-fiction graphic novel, which illustrates US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into US President Donald Trump's alleged obstruction of justice, is due to be released on December 3, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, which is also, along with Scribner, the publisher of the graphic novel, the book will also be available as an e-book as well as a digital version with audio and animation on the media outlet's website.

The graphic novel will be based on the second volume of the Mueller report, which examined whether Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

"The report's second volume - detailing possible obstruction of justice in the White House - left open questions that have gained new relevance as Congress continues to investigate the president and he continues to resist.

This book helps to easily and clearly explain the underlying facts of the obstruction investigation, allowing the public to arrive at its own conclusions." Martin Baron, The Washington Post's executive editor, said on Tuesday.

In April, Mueller issued his final report on his nearly two-year investigation into Trump's alleged collusion. The report found no evidence of such, but listed some evidence of possible obstruction of justice by the US president.

Russia has also repeatedly denied interfering in the election, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the defeat of Trump's campaign opponent as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of electoral fraud and corruption.