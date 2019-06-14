Grass Fire at Munitions Disposal Site in Central Russia Extinguished - Defense Ministry

The dry grass fire at the Pogonovo munitions disposal site near the city of Voronezh in central Russia has been put out, there is no material damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

"The burning of dry grass at the Pogonovo munitions disposal site in the Voronezh region has been completely extinguished.

Material damage to the facilities at the site has not been incurred," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that the fire at the Pogonovo site spread over about three hectares at the distance of about 15 kilometers (some 9.3 miles) to the nearest facilities.