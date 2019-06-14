UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grass Fire At Munitions Disposal Site In Central Russia Extinguished - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:54 PM

Grass Fire at Munitions Disposal Site in Central Russia Extinguished - Defense Ministry

The dry grass fire at the Pogonovo munitions disposal site near the city of Voronezh in central Russia has been put out, there is no material damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The dry grass fire at the Pogonovo munitions disposal site near the city of Voronezh in central Russia has been put out, there is no material damage, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The burning of dry grass at the Pogonovo munitions disposal site in the Voronezh region has been completely extinguished.

Material damage to the facilities at the site has not been incurred," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that the fire at the Pogonovo site spread over about three hectares at the distance of about 15 kilometers (some 9.3 miles) to the nearest facilities.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Voronezh SITE

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

8 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

8 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

8 hours ago

UVAS holds workshop on 'Production of FMD virus va ..

8 hours ago

UN Attends Swedish Meetings on Finding Negotiated ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.