Grateful To PM Imran For His Efforts Towards Peace In Persian Gulf: Iran FM Zarif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:19 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) Foreign Affairs Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif said he is grateful to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts towards peace in the Persian Gulf.Javad Zarif took to Twitter and again invited colleagues in the leaderships of other regional states to join Iran in forging a blueprint for peace, security, stability and prosperity while reiterating HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavour).

Let it be known that Imran Khan on Sunday night returned to Islamabad after a day-long visit to Iran where he held important consultations with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.The premier on Tuesday met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman during a one-day visit to the Kingdom's capital aimed to help ratchet down the tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

