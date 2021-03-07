UrduPoint.com
Grave Of Ukrainian Nationalist Bandera Desecrated In Munich - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Grave of Ukrainian Nationalist Bandera Desecrated in Munich - Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) The grave of infamous Ukrainian nationalist leader and Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera was vandalized in Munich, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk said on Sunday.

"And again, a brazen act of vandalism at the grave of Stepan Bandera in Munich. Disgusting scum doused it with an unknown substance.

We encourage the German police to find and punish the perpetrators," Melnyk tweeted.

Bandera was a Ukrainian nationalist leader who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II and was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians as a leader of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA, extremist organization banned in Russia). Despite his crimes, Bandera is currently glorified by nationalists in Ukraine.

More Stories From World

