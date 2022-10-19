'Grave' Shortage of Cholera Vaccines Forces Shift to One-Dose Strategy - WHO

A dire shortage of cholera vaccines has led the World Health Organization to advise switching to a one-dose strategy from the recommended two doses, to stretch out the dwindling supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A dire shortage of cholera vaccines has led the World Health Organization to advise switching to a one-dose strategy from the recommended two doses, to stretch out the dwindling supply.

"The pivot in strategy will allow for the doses to be used in more countries, at a time of unprecedented rise in cholera outbreaks worldwide," the UN health agency said in a statement.

Cholera outbreaks have been reported in 29 countries this year, up from fewer than 20 countries that had reported flare-ups of this diarrhoeal infectious disease every year since 2017.

WHO said this exceptional shift in vaccination strategy reflected the "grave state of the cholera vaccine stockpile," with vaccine producers already operating at their maximum capacity.

The interruption of the two-dose scheme will be temporary and reviewed regularly. The health authority said it would allow more people to be vaccinated at the expense of reduced immunity to the disease.