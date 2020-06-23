UrduPoint.com
Great Patriotic War Victory Russia's Main Event In 20th Century For 95% Of Russians - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Great Patriotic War Victory Russia's Main Event in 20th Century for 95% of Russians - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The overwhelming majority of Russian citizens ” 95 percent ” consider the victory in the Great Patriotic War, a period in World War II from 1941-1945, the main event of the 20th century for the country, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed on Tuesday.

According to the findings, 4 percent of respondents do not attach such great importance to the victory, and only 1 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

Meanwhile, 69 percent of Russians believe that the victory in the Great Patriotic War is the most important event in Russian history, 27 percent say that it has become an important event, along with others, only 1 percent assess it as a secondary or ordinary event, and 2 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

The poll results also show that 92 percent of respondents believe that victory in the Great Patriotic War should be used for the patriotic education of young people, while 6 percent felt the opposite. Two percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted on June 21 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 2.5 percent.

