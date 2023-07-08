Open Menu

Great Pressure Exerted On Turkey In Context Of Preparation For NATO Summit - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Great Pressure Exerted on Turkey in Context of Preparation for NATO Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) A lot of pressure was exerted on Turkey in the context of preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, and Ankara, being a member of the alliance, shows solidarity with it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that Russia understands it all very well.

"Of course, preparations for the NATO summit are underway, and of course, in the context of this preparation, a lot of pressure was exerted on Turkey. And Turkey itself, of course, being a member of NATO, demonstrates its solidarity with the North Atlantic Alliance. We understand all this very well," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the return of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said in September 2022 that as a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 215 people, including the leaders of the Azov battalion, had been transferred to Kiev. The exchange of prisoners was also confirmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2023, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources, that the Azov leaders were in Turkey at Russia's demand.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Ukraine Russia Turkey Ankara Donetsk Kiev Alliance Tayyip Erdogan January September All From

Recent Stories

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

25 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

25 minutes ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

25 minutes ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

4 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

5 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

5 hours ago
San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

6 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

6 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

7 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

7 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

8 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World