Great Pressure Exerted on Turkey in Context of Preparation for NATO Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) A lot of pressure was exerted on Turkey in the context of preparations for the upcoming NATO summit, and Ankara, being a member of the alliance, shows solidarity with it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that Russia understands it all very well.

"Of course, preparations for the NATO summit are underway, and of course, in the context of this preparation, a lot of pressure was exerted on Turkey. And Turkey itself, of course, being a member of NATO, demonstrates its solidarity with the North Atlantic Alliance. We understand all this very well," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the return of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the leaders of the Azov battalion had returned to Ukraine from Turkey.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic said in September 2022 that as a result of the exchange of prisoners with Ukraine, 215 people, including the leaders of the Azov battalion, had been transferred to Kiev. The exchange of prisoners was also confirmed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2023, the Hurriyet newspaper reported, citing Turkish sources, that the Azov leaders were in Turkey at Russia's demand.