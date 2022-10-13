UrduPoint.com

'Great Sadness' For Artists After French Venue Ransacked In Burkina Coup

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 09:35 PM

'Great sadness' for artists after French venue ransacked in Burkina coup

The day after Burkina Faso's latest coup, protesters attacked the French Institute, wrecking not just a symbol of the country's former colonial power but also a valued showcase for artists and free expression

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The day after Burkina Faso's latest coup, protesters attacked the French Institute, wrecking not just a symbol of the country's former colonial power but also a valued showcase for artists and free expression.

Demonstrators left charred walls, smashed windows and books strewn across the floor of the cultural centre in Ouagadougou, Burkina's capital.

Standing in front of a pile of paintings, artist Ali Ouedraogo said it was "a great sadness" to see the Institute in such a state.

"We've been coming to this place for years -- it's become a second home for us," he said. It is "a loss for Burkinabe, especially artists." "This is the work of real monsters," said William Somda, who organises cultural events.

"Nothing today justify the destruction of a venue that is so important to the cultural, academic, professional and artistic world." The Institute was just one of the French buildings targeted during the turmoil, which began on the evening of September 30.

Demonstrators also attacked the French embassy in the capital the Institute in Burkina's second largest city, Bobo-Dioulasso.

They accused Paris -- which has a military presence in the West African country -- of protecting former junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who seized power in January before being ousted by junior officers led a 34-year-old captain, Ibrahim Traore.

In a statement read out on national television, the officers said Damiba was suspected to have taken refuge at a French military base "to plan a counteroffensive to stir up trouble in our defence and security forces.

" Damiba denied he was at the base but provided no further details about his whereabouts at the time. It later emerged he had fled to neighbouring Togo after a prolonged standoff.

France bluntly denied that it had been harbouring him.

Anti-French sentiment was palpable on the streets at the height of the turbulence.

Demonstratorschanted: "France out." Some waved Russian flags.

The road leading to the Institute is still littered with broken glass, smashed computers and burnt air conditioning units.

In the entrance hall, there are burnt gates and baggage scanners.

Police have cordoned off the building, AFP saw on Wednesday.

"The damage is enormous," said the centre's manager, Thierry Bambara. "We'll have to wait for a complete assessment before we can put a figure on it." "All the buildings were ransacked," from the centre's language unit to its performance areas, he said.

In the Institute's library, the floor is a clutter of keyboards, CDs, toppled shelves and books covered in soot.

Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest countries, ranked 182nd out of 189 nations under the UN's Human Development Index. High-quality concert venues and libraries are rare.

"The ransacking... is a tough blow for us," said Burkinabe musician Kantala. "Our plans are taking a hit -- we're not sure we can find a replacement for what this place offered us."The Institutes in Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso are closed until further notice, according to the French embassy, which has also suspended its services.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia France Road Ouagadougou Paris Burkina Faso Togo January September TV All From Sad

Recent Stories

US stocks tumble after disappointing inflation dat ..

US stocks tumble after disappointing inflation data

40 seconds ago
 Iraq's new president Latif Rashid, veteran Kurdish ..

Iraq's new president Latif Rashid, veteran Kurdish politician

42 seconds ago
 Power supply restored to 13 district

Power supply restored to 13 district

44 seconds ago
 Anomaly committee formed to resolve APPC employees ..

Anomaly committee formed to resolve APPC employees' seniority issues: NA told

2 minutes ago
 Austin Urges NATO Members States to Spend More Tha ..

Austin Urges NATO Members States to Spend More Than 2% of GDP on Defense

2 minutes ago
 Countrywide power transmission system restored: Po ..

Countrywide power transmission system restored: Power Division

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.