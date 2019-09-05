Great snakes: two-headed serpent spotted in Bali

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild

Bali, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild.

The reptile was seen slithering in the central part of the Indonesian holiday island last week.

"When I got home from work, I parked my motorbike next to the snake," said local resident Gusti Bagus Eka Budaya.

"I looked more closely and it turned out to have two heads. I was shocked." A video shows several children gathered around the tiny serpent -- small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand -- as it slides about a banana leaf decorated with a traditional Balinese Hindu offering.

It was not clear what kind of snake it was or whether it was venomous.

Experts have previously been quoted as saying that two-headed snakes rarely occur in the wild and have usually been bred in captivity.