Greater Manchester Police Pay Woman $10,600 In Damages For Dropping Rape Probe - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Police of the Greater Manchester country in the UK region of North West England paid 8,000 Pounds (about $10,600) in damages to a woman they advised to drop a rape suit, media reported on Friday.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the woman, aged 31, tried to file complaint with the police about being drugged and raped in summer 2019. She reported to the law enforcement department hours after waking up disoriented, almost naked and with physical marks of suspected abuse in the house of an alleged rapist, the report read.

Two police officers who responded to her call advised the woman and her husband to have a talk with the alleged perpetrator themselves without launching an investigation as "nothing would come of it," the newspaper quoted the victim as saying.

Nonetheless, the probe was initiated after the woman called the police department the next day with the request to properly investigate her case, including performing physical tests. The alleged perpetrator, aged 43, has been arrested.

The woman received the payment of 8,000 pounds after lodging claim against police officers who failed to perform an inquiry and violated her human rights, the report read. The police, however, refused to admit responsibility for the case, it added.

The payment came a day after a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary found that the Greater Manchester police department was underperforming, citing ineffective investigation of crimes.

