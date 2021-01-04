Greece: 4 passengers test positive for mutated COVID-19

Four passengers who recently arrived in Greece from the UK have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, local media reported Sunday

ATHENS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Four passengers who recently arrived in Greece from the UK have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, local media reported Sunday.

They were among six passengers who arrived from the UK during Christmas week who tested positive for COVID-19.

Special molecular testing and analysis that lasted at least three days showed that four of them were carrying the mutated form of the virus, reports said.

The passengers are reported to be five Greek citizens and a Briton.

All six are being kept at a designated hotel under quarantine, according to local media.

After their quarantine ends in 10 days, they will be subjected to a new COVID test.

Greece has recorded a significant drop in daily coronavirus cases, registering 390 infections Sunday, according to health authorities.

Yesterday, health authorities reported 262 cases, while the day before, officials announced 597 infections.

The total number of confirmed cases in Greece since the pandemic appeared in the country is 140,099. Of these, 5,463 are linked to travel abroad and 41,926 to already known cases.

Health authorities also recorded another 36 deaths due to COVID-19.

The country's death toll now stands at 4,957.