UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece: 4 Passengers Test Positive For Mutated COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:35 PM

Greece: 4 passengers test positive for mutated COVID-19

Four passengers who recently arrived in Greece from the UK have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, local media reported Sunday

ATHENS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Four passengers who recently arrived in Greece from the UK have tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, local media reported Sunday.

They were among six passengers who arrived from the UK during Christmas week who tested positive for COVID-19.

Special molecular testing and analysis that lasted at least three days showed that four of them were carrying the mutated form of the virus, reports said.

The passengers are reported to be five Greek citizens and a Briton.

All six are being kept at a designated hotel under quarantine, according to local media.

After their quarantine ends in 10 days, they will be subjected to a new COVID test.

Greece has recorded a significant drop in daily coronavirus cases, registering 390 infections Sunday, according to health authorities.

Yesterday, health authorities reported 262 cases, while the day before, officials announced 597 infections.

The total number of confirmed cases in Greece since the pandemic appeared in the country is 140,099. Of these, 5,463 are linked to travel abroad and 41,926 to already known cases.

Health authorities also recorded another 36 deaths due to COVID-19.

The country's death toll now stands at 4,957.

Related Topics

Christmas Hotel United Kingdom Greece Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ronaldo becomes second highest goal scorer of all- ..

16 seconds ago

Xinjiang's tourism boom driving tourism connectivi ..

17 seconds ago

Turkish security forces seized arms, ammunition of ..

19 seconds ago

Govt is committed to resolve all problems faces by ..

21 seconds ago

Date of online admission in SALU extends

4 minutes ago

Terracotta Warriors see over 35,000 visitors durin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.