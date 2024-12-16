Greece Adopts Budget Almost Doubling Defence Spend
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Greece will almost double its defence spending after parliament approved the 2025 state budget Sunday with a roll-call vote, traditionally regarded as a vote of confidence in the government.
With 159 out of a total of 299 votes cast, the State budget for the fiscal year 2025 was ratified while the defence expenditure was approved by a larger majority.
Spending for the defence ministry will rise to 6.1 billion Euros ($6.5 billion) from 3.6 billion euros, due to the increase in equipment deliveries in 2025.
"Compared to 2019, by 2025, spending on health will have increased by 74 percent and spending on defence by 73 percent, underlining the government's priorities", Minister of Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis had said late November on submitting the budget to parliament.
Major opposition parties, PASOK and SYRIZA as well as the Hellenic Solution party, had said before the vote that they would approve the increased defence spending.
Nikos Dendias, the defence minister, told parliament Saturday that the spending is essential because of the challenges the country faces, especially from historic rival Turkey.
"Is this spending too much? Whoever is positioning themselves on this needs to explain on what criteria they are considering. Is the country threatened? And where is the main threat to the country coming from?" he said, noting that Turkey spends 26.8 billion euros on armaments.
Greece spends around three percent of its annual economic output on defence, higher than most EU states, mainly because of long-running tension with Turkey.
Greek armed forces had a 20-billion-euro shortfall during the country's decade-long debt crisis, Dendias said in November, when he announced a shake up of defence forces to sideline older weapons in favour of drones after lessons drawn from Ukraine's war against Russia.
