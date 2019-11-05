UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Advocates For Improving EU-Russia Relations - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:39 PM

Greece Advocates for Improving EU-Russia Relations - Foreign Minister

Athens seeks to strengthen its dialogue with Moscow and advocates for initiatives to improve relations between the European Union and Russia, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Sputnik ahead of his visit to Russia

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Athens seeks to strengthen its dialogue with Moscow and advocates for initiatives to improve relations between the European Union and Russia, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told Sputnik ahead of his visit to Russia.

On Wednesday, Dendias will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his working visit to Russia. The diplomats will discuss the state of and prospects for bilateral relations in the context of the new Greek government starting its work.

"Our country considers Russia as an integral part of European security and seeks to make a positive contribution to [Greece's] dialogue with Russia. We support initiatives aimed to improve relations between the EU and Russia while pointing out the need for the full implementation of international law," the minister said.

He added that Greece always maintained ties with Russia, even after the Ukraine crisis erupted.

Asked about sanctions, Dendias stated that Greece, as an EU member state, was bond by the decisions made by the bloc and required to implement sanctions against Russia. At the same time, the minister noted that Greece was among the countries that had suffered the most from Russia's retaliatory measures, which includes a food embargo.

"This will be my first meeting with Sergey Lavrov, and it is a great pleasure for me that we will be able to discuss thoroughly issues that we are concerned about. Greece and Russia preserve historical ties of friendship and cooperation. Our country's continuing desire is to further strengthen cooperation with Russia based on mutual respect and equality," Dendias said.

According to the Greek foreign minister, the EU needs to maintain good relations with Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Visit Athens Same Greece From Government

Recent Stories

Representatives of Georgia, Russia May Meet in Pra ..

47 seconds ago

What is that call which shook Captain Safdar who i ..

17 minutes ago

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner to inaugurate wa ..

50 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks clock up fourth day of gains

52 seconds ago

Thousands applicants applies in Pakistan Post's fi ..

54 seconds ago

Rain, windstorm forecast for scattered KP parts

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.