Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:00 AM

Greece, Albania Agree to Define Maritime Boundaries via Hague Court of Justice - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Greece and Albania have agreed to address the International Court of Justice in The Hague to settle the delineation of maritime zones between them, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday following a meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as part of his visit to Tirana.

"Having carefully examined this issue, we agreed that Greece and Albania must act together to bring this issue to international justice, to the International Court of Justice in The Hague," Dendias told reporters, adding that the settlement of maritime boundaries will be beneficial to both sides and be based on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The diplomat also said that the two countries had decided to prepare a new agreement on their strategic cooperation and organize an intergovernmental meeting between the two friendly countries.

Tirana and Athens have been attempting to complete the delineation of maritime zones for years. Back in 2009, the countries agreed to divide the sea shelf and other maritime zones, to which both countries have rights in accordance with international law. However, in January 2010, the Albanian Constitutional Court ruled to reverse the border agreement with Greece, saying that a number of significant violations were committed during the conclusion of the agreement, which makes it unconstitutional.

