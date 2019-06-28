Greece Announces Bid for Acquisition of 30% Stake in Athens International Airport

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), which leverages Greece's private property, on Friday invited interested parties to join a bid for the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Athens International Airport, the busiest airport in the country

"The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund invites interested parties to submit expressions of interest to participate in an international tender process for the acquisition of a 30% stake in Athens International Airport SA (AIA)," the fund said.

According to the statement, the tender process will comprise two stages: pre-qualification and binding offers.

Those interested in the offer must submit their applications on September 30.

The London branch of Deutsche Bank AG and Athens-based Eurobank Ergasias are the financial advisers of the project, the HRADF added.

From 2009-2018, Greece was confronted with a severe debt crisis, which forced the government to introduce austerity measures that were often criticized by the opposition.

In 2015, Athens handed over control of 14 Greek airports to German Fraport operator under a $1.3 billion deal.