UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Announces Bid For Acquisition Of 30% Stake In Athens International Airport

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:55 PM

Greece Announces Bid for Acquisition of 30% Stake in Athens International Airport

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), which leverages Greece's private property, on Friday invited interested parties to join a bid for the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Athens International Airport, the busiest airport in the country

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), which leverages Greece's private property, on Friday invited interested parties to join a bid for the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Athens International Airport, the busiest airport in the country.

"The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund invites interested parties to submit expressions of interest to participate in an international tender process for the acquisition of a 30% stake in Athens International Airport SA (AIA)," the fund said.

According to the statement, the tender process will comprise two stages: pre-qualification and binding offers.

Those interested in the offer must submit their applications on September 30.

The London branch of Deutsche Bank AG and Athens-based Eurobank Ergasias are the financial advisers of the project, the HRADF added.

From 2009-2018, Greece was confronted with a severe debt crisis, which forced the government to introduce austerity measures that were often criticized by the opposition.

In 2015, Athens handed over control of 14 Greek airports to German Fraport operator under a $1.3 billion deal.

Related Topics

German London Athens Greece September 2015 Deutsche Bank Government Billion Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

2 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

2 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

2 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

2 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.