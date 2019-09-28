Greece Appoints 1st Ambassador to North Macedonia in Wake of Dispute Settlement - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Greece appointed an ambassador to North Macedonia for the first time in 24 years, local media reported on Saturday in the wake of the settlement of decades-long disagreements between the two countries on the latter's name.

On Friday, North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski received credentials from Greek Ambassador Dimitrios Giannakakis, the Naftemporiki news outlet reported.

During the ceremony, both officials reportedly cited the bilateral Prespa agreement of 2018 resolving the dispute between Skopje and Athens.

According to the outlet, Pendarovski said he was happy about the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations, adding they would be developed on the basis of the partnership.

The Prespa agreement stipulated renaming Macedonia to North Macedonia to resolve the dispute which was caused by Greece's concerns that Skopje might have territorial claims over its own region called Macedonia. The dispute had been affecting North Macedonia's ambitions to join the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Last May, the two countries upgraded their liaison offices to embassies.