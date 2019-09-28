UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Appoints 1st Ambassador To North Macedonia In Wake Of Dispute Settlement - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 04:10 AM

Greece Appoints 1st Ambassador to North Macedonia in Wake of Dispute Settlement - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Greece appointed an ambassador to North Macedonia for the first time in 24 years, local media reported on Saturday in the wake of the settlement of decades-long disagreements between the two countries on the latter's name.

On Friday, North Macedonia's President Stevo Pendarovski received credentials from Greek Ambassador Dimitrios Giannakakis, the Naftemporiki news outlet reported.

During the ceremony, both officials reportedly cited the bilateral Prespa agreement of 2018 resolving the dispute between Skopje and Athens.

According to the outlet, Pendarovski said he was happy about the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations, adding they would be developed on the basis of the partnership.

The Prespa agreement stipulated renaming Macedonia to North Macedonia to resolve the dispute which was caused by Greece's concerns that Skopje might have territorial claims over its own region called Macedonia. The dispute had been affecting North Macedonia's ambitions to join the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Last May, the two countries upgraded their liaison offices to embassies.

Related Topics

European Union Athens Skopje Macedonia Greece May 2018 Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

4 hours ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

5 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

4 hours ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

4 hours ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

4 hours ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.