Greece Appoints EU Commission's Chief Spokesman As New European Commissioner - Reports

Greece Appoints EU Commission's Chief Spokesman as New European Commissioner - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Greece appointed on Thursday the European Commission's chief spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, as the country's new European commissioner, local media reported on Thursday.

Schinas will replace Dimitris Avramopoulos, outgoing EU commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, the Greek Reporter media outlet reported, citing a statement from the Greek government.

Schinas has been serving as the chief spokesman of the European Commission since 2014. In 2007-2009, he was a member of the European Parliament for the Greek center-right New Democracy party.

The European Commission consists of 28 commissioners, one from each EU member state. The EU member states are currently appointing new members of the European Commission, following the European Parliament elections, held from May 23-26.

On Tuesday, the EU lawmakers approved Ursula Von der Leyen, the outgoing German defense minister, as the new president of the European Commission for the next five years. She will be the first woman to head the body.

