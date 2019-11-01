UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Approves Controversial Migration Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 09:12 PM

Greece approves controversial migration law

Greece on Friday approved a law tightening asylum procedures that has been widely criticised by rights groups as harmful to the interests of migrants

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Greece on Friday approved a law tightening asylum procedures that has been widely criticised by rights groups as harmful to the interests of migrants.

The government says the new rules will allow it to focus on swiftly identifying refugees that need protection, instead of being bogged down by thousands of applications by economic migrants which it says are not entitled to asylum.

"These adjustments establish a compact law on international protection," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told lawmakers before the bill was approved by his conservative party majority, with support from the socialists.

Mitsotakis said Greece's asylum system till now "was in a state of prolonged paralysis" with nearly 70,000 pending requests.

"It gave the signal that people could come to Greece and stay for unspecified periods of time, without any scrutiny," said the conservative PM who was elected in July on promises to bolster border patrols at land and sea.

"This law... sends a clear message: enough with those who attempt to enter and remain in our country whilst knowing that they are not entitled to asylum," he said.

Human rights groups have strongly criticised the bill, saying it introduces stricter rules for receiving asylum seekers, delays access to the right to work, narrows the definition of family, and imposes more burdens on torture victims in being recognised as such.

The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic also noted Thursday that the draft she had seen, during a five-day visit to Greece and talks with officials, "raises concerns from a human rights perspective".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Visit Greece July Border Family From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Woman found dead with python around neck in US sna ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey begins joint patrols with Russia in norther ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks work their way higher after positive jobs d ..

2 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl never approached courts for rigging i ..

2 minutes ago

Alibaba's revenue growth eases in second quarter

7 minutes ago

Police question Cyprus 'leg up driver'

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.