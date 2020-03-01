UrduPoint.com
Greece Argues No One Can Cross After Turkey Reports Migrant Exodus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 08:30 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The Greek Foreign Ministry denied that thousands of migrants had crossed into its territory after Turkey said it let them through.

"No one can cross the Greek borders. All those attempting illegal entry, are effectively prevented from entering. Numbers cited by Turkish authorities are entirely false and misleading," it tweeted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would not stop Syrian refugees from fleeing over to Greece. The Turkish interior minister estimated that 76,358 people had crossed the border to Europe.

The Greek ministry accused Turkey of running a "disinformation campaign." It said 10,000 people had been stopped from entering between early Saturday and Sunday. Of them, 73 were not from Syria's Idlib. They were arrested and "accordingly prosecuted."

