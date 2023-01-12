UrduPoint.com

Greece Asks EU To Impose Sanctions Against Turkey For Illegal Fishing - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Greece Asks EU to Impose Sanctions Against Turkey for Illegal Fishing - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asking for sanctions to be imposed against Turkey for illegal fishing activities in Greek territorial waters and the provocative behavior of the Turkish coast guard, Greek media reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

On January 5, as the Greek Coast Guard boat was attempting to identify three Turkish fishing vessels that were illegally fishing near the island of Farmakonisi in the Aegean Sea, a Turkish patrol boat tried to ram it. Greek officers fired warning shots to deter the Turkish vessel.

"The above repeated Turkish practice creates a dangerous security environment and increases the risk of an 'accident' that could then be instrumentalised by Ankara in order to scale up tension between Greece and Turkey," Dendias wrote in the letter as quoted by Athens News Agency on Wednesday.

The diplomat also stressed the need to take countermeasures if Turkey continues its illegal actions, demanding that Turkish fish products be banned from the EU market, according to the news outlet. Dendias added that such a reaction could serve as a warning sign for Turkey and would demonstrate the European Union's solidarity with Greece on this issue.

Turkey and Greece have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times since 2020. Disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime borders.

Related Topics

Accident Turkey European Union Athens Ankara Cyprus Greece January 2020 Market Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

18 minutes ago
 Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zaye ..

Following presidential directive, Mansour bin Zayed appoints COP28 UAE President ..

41 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on 2-day official visit

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th January 2023

3 hours ago
 flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to thre ..

Flydubai expands its network in Kazakhstan to three destinations

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.