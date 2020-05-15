Greece Assumes Chairmanship of Council of Europe Committee of Ministers For 6 Months

Greece has assumed control of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers for six months during a ceremony that was held by video conference on Friday, according to a press release published on the council's website

The online ceremony was attended by Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani after Tbilisi had previously held the chairmanship for six months. Representatives from the European Court of Human Rights and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe were in attendance, as were the permanent representatives of all 47 member states of the council.

Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis has been named the new chairman of the Committee of Ministers and stated that Athens will focus efforts on combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring respect for human rights, rule of law, and democracy.

According to the press release, the next session of the Committee of Ministers will be held in the Greek capital of Athens on November 4, where leading officials will mark the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Committee of Ministers had been scheduled to meet in the French city of Strasbourg in May, although the face-to-face meeting was canceled due to the ongoing health crisis.