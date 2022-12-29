Greece Assured Russia It Will Respect Obligation Not to Transfer S-300s - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Greece has assured Russia that it was "mindful" of its obligation not to transfer S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to other countries, though Moscow is closely monitoring Greece's compliance with contractual obligations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

Media have been reporting recently that Greece was preparing to transfer its S-300s to Ukraine, Lavrov pointed out. In response, Russia sent its ambassador to the relevant Greek agencies to remind them of the commitments not to transfer the S-300s to other states, and "they said they were mindful of that," Lavrov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

"There was a story when they (S-300s) were to be delivered to Cyprus, but then the West started doing everything possible to prevent this. Given the island position of Cyprus and the fact that it was not a NATO member, a compromise was eventually reached that suited everyone ” Greece bought the systems. But according to the contract that sealed this deal, Greece has no right to transfer them (S-300s) to anyone without our consent," the minister noted.

Lavrov said that Moscow was closely monitoring Greece's compliance with its obligations.

The minister also stressed that under the guise of helping Ukraine, European countries have been routinely taking illegal actions, including breaking commitments on weapons transfers.

"The same problem (exists) regarding provisions prohibiting the transfer of our weapons to anyone, which apply to most of the armaments that were in Eastern Europe, as they were produced under licenses in former Warsaw Pact countries," the minister said.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.