UrduPoint.com

Greece Assured Russia It Will Respect Obligation Not To Transfer S-300s - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Greece Assured Russia It Will Respect Obligation Not to Transfer S-300s - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Greece has assured Russia that it was "mindful" of its obligation not to transfer S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to other countries, though Moscow is closely monitoring Greece's compliance with contractual obligations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

Media have been reporting recently that Greece was preparing to transfer its S-300s to Ukraine, Lavrov pointed out. In response, Russia sent its ambassador to the relevant Greek agencies to remind them of the commitments not to transfer the S-300s to other states, and "they said they were mindful of that," Lavrov told Russian broadcaster Channel One.

"There was a story when they (S-300s) were to be delivered to Cyprus, but then the West started doing everything possible to prevent this. Given the island position of Cyprus and the fact that it was not a NATO member, a compromise was eventually reached that suited everyone ” Greece bought the systems. But according to the contract that sealed this deal, Greece has no right to transfer them (S-300s) to anyone without our consent," the minister noted.

Lavrov said that Moscow was closely monitoring Greece's compliance with its obligations.

The minister also stressed that under the guise of helping Ukraine, European countries have been routinely taking illegal actions, including breaking commitments on weapons transfers.

"The same problem (exists) regarding provisions prohibiting the transfer of our weapons to anyone, which apply to most of the armaments that were in Eastern Europe, as they were produced under licenses in former Warsaw Pact countries," the minister said.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Warsaw Same Kiev Cyprus Greece February From

Recent Stories

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

35 minutes ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

35 minutes ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

35 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 table

Football: French Ligue 1 table

35 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

35 minutes ago
 Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with ..

Tension soars as main Kosovo border crossing with Serbia closed

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.