Greece Bans Entry To Non-EU Citizens Amid Virus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Greece Bans Entry to Non-EU Citizens Amid Virus Outbreak

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Greece will ban entry to third-country nationals who are not EU citizens in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the deputy minister for civil protection said Tuesday.

"Starting 6 a.m.

[4:00 GMT] on March 18, the country will bar people who are not from Greece or EU member states from entering, except in emergencies and for doing urgent work," Nikos Chardalias told reporters.

He said foreigners in self-isolation in Greece were free to leave at any time.

The number of infected people in Greece rose by 35 to 387 on Tuesday, with a total of five people dying. The government has ordered a shutdown of non-essential businesses and stopped passenger traffic with Italy, Spain, Albania and North Macedonia.

