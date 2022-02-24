UrduPoint.com

Greece Bans Flights Over Ukraine Until May 24 - Civil Aviation Authority

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Greece has banned passenger flights in the airspace of Ukraine until May 24 over insecurity, the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority said on Thursday.

"The Civil Aviation Authority announces that, in accordance with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) newsletter, an aviation directive (HOTAM) has been issued on the closure of the airspace of Ukraine and prohibition of the passage of civil aircraft due to the high risk posed by hostilities in the area," the authority said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

All civil aircraft are strongly recommended to avoid the airspace on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The statement specified that the directive is valid for three months from February 24 until May 24.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian aviation authority announced a shutdown of 11 airports in the southern part of Russia due to the hostilities in Ukraine.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the Ukrainian government forces. The Russian Defense Ministry later said that the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and civilians are not in danger. Moscow says that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

