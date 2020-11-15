UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Greece Bans Gatherings of Over 4 People Ahead of Uprising Anniversary - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Greece introduces a four-day ban on public gatherings of more than four people starting Sunday in a bid to prevent any mass rallies marking the anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic uprising on November 17 amid a nationwide COVID-19 quarantine, the Greek Ekathimerini newspaper reported.

In early November, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a three-week nationwide lockdown starting November 7 over a resurgence in the daily COVID-19 cases. Within the context, the authorities canceled commemorative mass events on the anniversary of the 1973 student uprising against the Greek military junta.

According to the newspaper, violators will be fined 300 Euros ($355) for participating in such rallies and 5,000 euros for organizing them.

However, despite the ban, the country's Communist Party is calling for a march on Tuesday.

Usually, commemorative mass events on the anniversary of the uprising in Greece are held for three days starting on November 17. Traditionally, citizens hold two marches toward the US embassy ” the Greeks blame the United States for supporting the junta from 1967-1974.

