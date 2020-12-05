UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Bans Public Demonstrations On Anniversary Of Teen's Killing By Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:12 PM

Greece Bans Public Demonstrations on Anniversary of Teen's Killing by Police

The Hellenic Police has announced a ban on all public gatherings and demonstrations marking the anniversary of the 2008 police killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, according to a statement published on Saturday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The Hellenic Police has announced a ban on all public gatherings and demonstrations marking the anniversary of the 2008 police killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, according to a statement published on Saturday.

Grigoropoulos, who was 15 years old at the time, was shot dead by a law enforcement officer who was responding to a disturbance in Athens. His death prompted numerous weeks of riots across Greece, and citizens have gathered each year on December 6 to mark the anniversary of the incident.

"Due to the urgent need to combat the serious risk to public health and as part of emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Hellenic Police chief has banned any outside public gathering of four or more people from 05:00 to 24:00 [03:00-22:00 GMT] on December 6, 2020," the statement read.

Individuals who are found to be the organizers of demonstrations on Sunday can expect to receive a fine of between 300 and 5,000 Euros ($363-$6,061). For individual participants, the fine amount has been set at 300 euros.

In 2019, roughly 80 people were detained as demonstrations to mark Grigoropoulos's death turned violent. Three police officers suffered injuries during clashes with protesters.

Related Topics

Dead Riots Police Fine Athens Greece December Sunday 2019 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The first meeting of the 13th International Urdu C ..

13 minutes ago

ASI thrashes elderly citizen, grabs huge criticism ..

19 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology lunches ..

23 minutes ago

Community Safety wing Rescue 1122 Multan gets seco ..

2 minutes ago

Former Multan's Commissioner faces inquiry over co ..

2 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad held at residence of Auqaf ministe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.