Greece Bans Rallies Until February 1 Due to Spread of Coronavirus

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Greece, under the pretext of fighting the spread of the coronavirus, banned rallies with the participation of more than 100 people until February 1, the Greek police said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, education staff and students planned to hold a rally in Athens against the law on higher education institutions proposed by the authorities and, in general, against the government's policy in the field of education. The bill changes the procedure for admission to universities and provides for the creation of a special university police force.

"The decision of the Greek police chief prohibits from 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), January 26, 2021, to 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), February 1, 2021, all public meetings in the open air, in which more than 100 people participate," the police's post on Twitter said.

The police added that the decision was justified by the risk of the spread of the coronavirus. Police threatened with fines for the organizers (5,000 Euros for legal entities and 3,000 euros for individuals) and participants (300 euros) of rallies.