UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Bans Rallies Until February 1 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:06 PM

Greece Bans Rallies Until February 1 Due to Spread of Coronavirus

Greece, under the pretext of fighting the spread of the coronavirus, banned rallies with the participation of more than 100 people until February 1, the Greek police said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Greece, under the pretext of fighting the spread of the coronavirus, banned rallies with the participation of more than 100 people until February 1, the Greek police said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, education staff and students planned to hold a rally in Athens against the law on higher education institutions proposed by the authorities and, in general, against the government's policy in the field of education. The bill changes the procedure for admission to universities and provides for the creation of a special university police force.

"The decision of the Greek police chief prohibits from 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), January 26, 2021, to 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT), February 1, 2021, all public meetings in the open air, in which more than 100 people participate," the police's post on Twitter said.

The police added that the decision was justified by the risk of the spread of the coronavirus. Police threatened with fines for the organizers (5,000 Euros for legal entities and 3,000 euros for individuals) and participants (300 euros) of rallies.

Related Topics

Police Education Twitter Threatened Athens Greece January February Post All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

3 minutes ago

Tornado leaves one dead, several injured in Alabam ..

25 seconds ago

S.Africa turns to temporary morgues as Covid death ..

26 seconds ago

Hidden extremism in India being exposed: Shehryar ..

28 seconds ago

KP govt to hold cultural exchange programs with Ch ..

30 seconds ago

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.