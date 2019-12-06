UrduPoint.com
Greece Beefs Up Security In Anticipation Of Mass Protests Over 2008 Killing Of Teenager

Greece has strengthened security measures across the country over fears of fresh protest violence timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 2008 police killing of a 15-year-old boy in Athens and the expiration of the government's ultimatum to the squatters

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Greece has strengthened security measures across the country over fears of fresh protest violence timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 2008 police killing of a 15-year-old boy in Athens and the expiration of the government's ultimatum to the squatters.

Alexandros Grigoropoulos was killed in the Exarcheia district in downtown Athens on December 6, 2008. Greece has seen rallies over his murder every year since the tragedy.

In Athens and many other Greek cities, dozens of buildings have been overtaken by anarchists and migrants who squat there. Recently, the police have been removing the squatters, prompting the anarchists to protest. On November 22, the Ministry of Citizen Protection put forward an ultimatum demanding that all illegally occupied buildings be vacated within 15 days.

A rally of anarchists took place in Athens on Thursday evening in response to the ultimatum.

Anarchists call on their supporters to take to the streets for a commemorative march, which will be held in 18 cities. Heightened security has been introduced since Thursday. The police will be on full alert in all the 18 cities on Friday.

The law enforcement officers called on the drivers to avoid traveling to downtown Athens on this day and to not park their cars in the protest areas. The order in the streets will be ensured by 4,000 police officers, according to the iefimerida.gr news site. Measures have already been taken to protect public buildings.

The new Greek government is fulfilling its promise to restore order in the country. In particular, the Criminal Code was amended to introduce harsher punishment for socially dangerous acts. The use of Molotov cocktails, for example, can lead up to 10 years in prison. The right to university asylum has also been abolished.

